Healey Sues Uber, Lyft Over Driver Classification Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:18s - Published 4 minutes ago Healey Sues Uber, Lyft Over Driver Classification Attorney General Maura Healey wants Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources AG Healey sues Uber, Lyft over classification of drivers In different statements, Uber and Lyft have both pointed out that their drivers are not in favor of...

bizjournals - Published 33 minutes ago





Tweets about this