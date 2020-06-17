Catalan politician suspects Spain tapped phone

|
The speaker of Catalonia's regional parliament suspects the Spanish state tapped his phone, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
Confirming a report first published by the Guardian and El Pais.
The newspapers said Roger Torrent and two other separatist politicians were warned by researchers working with WhatsApp that their phones were broken into using a spyware called "Pegasus" made by Israel's NSO Group.
A spokesman for Torrent confirmed those details and said, quote, "Everything seems to show the Spanish state is behind this." And that he wasn't involved in a crime such as terrorism or drug-trafficking that might warrant it.
The prime minister's office said the Spanish government was "not aware" of any such spying on the three separatist leaders.
Tensions between Catalonia's separatist regional leaders and the central government in Madrid have been high for years, especially since a failed independence bid in 2017.
NSO, whose customers include law enforcement and governments around the world, declined to say whether it had sold its Pegasus spyware to Spain.
Pegasus has been linked to political surveillance in Mexico, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab, which researches digital surveillance.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Catalonia Autonomous community in northeastern Spain
Top Catalan politician accuses Spain of 'political spying'Pro-independence figure Roger Torrent claims the Spanish government targeted his phone with spyware.
BBC News
NSO Group Israeli technology firm
Israeli court rejects petition to curb spyware companyJERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has rejected a request to strip the controversial Israeli spyware firm NSO Group of its export license over the suspected use..
WorldNews
El País Spanish newspaper
Roger Torrent Spanish politician
United Arab Emirates country in Middle East
UN's top court backs Qatar in air blockade row with neighbours
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 12:01Published
'Hope' and ambition drive UAE's Mars missionThe UAE has limited experience of designing and manufacturing spacecraft - and yet here it is attempting something only the US, Russia, Europe and India have..
WorldNews
The woman leading the first Arab interplanetary missionThe UAE's Hope probe will study the planet's weather and climate, in order to learn about its past.
BBC News
Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia
Alleged breaches of international law by Saudi forces in Yemen exceed 500The Ministry of Defence has revealed it has logged more than 500 Saudi air raids in possible breach of international law in Yemen, even though last week it..
WorldNews
Yemeni Houthis Say Attacked Saudi Arabia's Jizan Oil CompoundThe Houthis also claimed that they have killed several Saudi officers in the Yemeni city of Marib, during a meeting of military commanders. ......
WorldNews
Citizen Lab organization based in Canada
University of Toronto University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Astronomers say fast radio burst detected in the Milky Way produced by highly magnetized star
Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:34Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this