Lili Reinhart's 'very natural' beauty regime
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Lili Reinhart's 'very natural' beauty regime The 'Riverdale' star is currently staying at home amid the global health crisis, and has said she's been trying to keep her lockdown beauty routine as simple as possible, because she has "no reason to put makeup on" when she isn't leaving the house.

Discussing her lockdown style, she said: If Lili does feel like putting on makeup, she keeps it minimalistic, and opts for items from the CoverGirl Clean Fresh collection, as she was named the face of the CoverGirl brand back in October 2019.

She told The Kit:

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published