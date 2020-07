Amazon to Introduce 'Smart Shopping' With Dash Carts Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published 10 minutes ago Amazon to Introduce 'Smart Shopping' With Dash Carts Amazon is set to rollout Dash Carts in its Los Angeles grocery store. The shopping carts will keep track of items and finalize purchases at checkout. 0

