Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks

Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden May Have No Choice But To Accept Pot Legalization
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Biden to Release $2 Trillion Climate PlanMr. Biden's plan links tackling climate change with economic recovery from the coronavirus and addressing racism, drawing praise from onetime critics.
NYTimes.com
Biden vs. Trump 2020 Live Updates: Trump Talks Up Tuberville as Alabama VotesJeff Sessions hopes to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, while primary and runoff elections are taking place in Texas and Maine. Joe Biden is releasing a..
NYTimes.com
Biden’s Big OpportunityAnd what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Four ex-CDC directors decry Trump administration effort to 'cast public doubt' on reopening guidelinesThe ex-CDC chiefs, who served presidents of both parties, accused the White House of subverting public health and putting lives at risk.
USATODAY.com
'Russia, Russia, Russia': Trump tears into Sessions ahead of runoff against Tuberville in Alabama"I made a mistake when I put him in as the attorney general. He had his chance and he blew it," President Trump said of Jeff Sessions.
USATODAY.com
U.S. rejects Beijing's claims in South China Sea
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published
Trump's clemency for Roger Stone eliminates probation, $20,000 fine in addition to prison sentencePresident Trump commuted Stone's sentence just days before the GOP consultant was supposed to report to prison.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
What Time Do Polls Close in Alabama, Maine and Texas?Jeff Sessions is fighting for his political life in an Alabama race that will signal the strength of President Trump’s hold on his base. And in Maine, the..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden Plots Energy Path With Eye on Left Flank, Swing-State Jobs(Bloomberg) — Joe Biden on Tuesday will unveil clean-energy and infrastructure plans that seek to balance progressives’ demands for bold action on climate..
WorldNews
The QAnon Candidates Are Coming. Are Republicans Ready?The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has..
NYTimes.com
