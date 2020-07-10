Global  
 

Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks

Biden vows to reverse Trump environment rollbacks

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to reenter the Paris Agreement and get "back into the business of leading the world."

