Health officials say face masks are critical in stopping spread of COVID

But many online are still debating if you should wear a mask or not.

A mask mandate went into effect for thirteen counties in Mississippi yesterday including two here on the Coast, Harrison and Jackson County.

- dr. wendy williams the chief- medical officer for - coastal family health says you- should wear a mask when you - are around people to protect- yourself and- your community from covid-19.

- dr. williams says the masks - offer a layer of protection so- that what you are breathing out- and breathing in is - filtered.

- there are many different types- of face masks avilable to the - public to wear and doctor - williams said anything from a - cloth face mask to a surgical - face mask will help fight the - spread of the coronavirus.- dr. williams also added there - is no signficant change in- oxygen- levels when wearing a face mask- and that the average- person should be able to breath- fine in one.- - "really we should take solice i- the fact that - physcians and o.r.

Technicians- and pharmacist have been wearin- masks all day - everyday in their profession fo- years and years and that- everyone is fine.

Our - body has a very resiliant way o- overcoming this and we are ok."- - - - many people who become infected- can unknowingly - spread the covid-19 virus - because they have few or no - symtoms... making it important- for everyone to