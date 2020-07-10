Global  
 

Health officials say face masks are critical in stopping spread of COVID-
A mask mandate went into effect for thirteen counties in Mississippi yesterday including two here on the Coast, Harrison and Jackson County.

But many online are still debating if you should wear a mask or not.

- - a mask mandate went into effect- for thirteen counties in- mississippi yesyerday, includin- two here on the - coast... harrison and jackson - coutny.

- but many online are still - debating if you should wear a - mask or not..

- dr. wendy williams the chief- medical officer for - coastal family health says you- should wear a mask when you - are around people to protect- yourself and- your community from covid-19.

- dr. williams says the masks - offer a layer of protection so- that what you are breathing out- and breathing in is - filtered.

- there are many different types- of face masks avilable to the - public to wear and doctor - williams said anything from a - cloth face mask to a surgical - face mask will help fight the - spread of the coronavirus.- dr. williams also added there - is no signficant change in- oxygen- levels when wearing a face mask- and that the average- person should be able to breath- fine in one.- - "really we should take solice i- the fact that - physcians and o.r.

Technicians- and pharmacist have been wearin- masks all day - everyday in their profession fo- years and years and that- everyone is fine.

Our - body has a very resiliant way o- overcoming this and we are ok."- - - - many people who become infected- can unknowingly - spread the covid-19 virus - because they have few or no - symtoms... making it important- for everyone to




