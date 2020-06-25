Consumer Alert: Face Mask Exemption Cards, are they real?

As the U.S. works to fight off the spread of COVID-19, it's also fighting off another trend.

Throughout with mask mandates throughout different stores... and states... "the better business bureau" is warning you about a recent trend... targeting face masks.

News 10's alia blackburn explains what you need to know.

As the debate to "mask up" continues... "the better business bureau" says it's seeing a lot of these.

They're called "mask exemption cards"... and claim to be a lawful excuse to not wear one.

But as we found out from "the bbb"... this is fake.

Passed around fake.

Passed around like candy... face masks are not hard to find these days.

Stores are requiring them... *sot of governor* and states... like indiana... are too.

But as the u-s- continues to fight off covid-19... *nats of mask exempt card* it's working against another trend.

*nats of pics* (messenger sound) *nats of buzzer sound* deemed as "fake news" by facebook itself... posts... of "mask exemption cards"... are spreading... alia: "are they real?"

Tim: "well first off, no they're not real."

C-e-o-... of "the better business bureau of central indiana"... "tim maniscalo"... says it's false.

He says the cards are issued by a group called "the freedom to breathe agency"... about the size of a credit card... if you show it to businesses... or officials... it claims to exempt you from wearing a mask... citing "financial penalities"... if an questions are asked.

"they say that they're from the federal government, they're citing things like the american disabilities act..."

"absolutely wrong... those cards have no official bearing, or anything like that."

In indiana... there "are" exceptions to governor holcomb's mask mandate... his executive order... online... lists a series of categories... including those with medical and mental conditions..

*nats of picking up phone, ringing, etc.* we reached out to the vigo county health department.

We wanted to know if there's an official way to identify those..

Who "are" exempt... they told us... as a deparment... they do not provide any clearance... but a doctor's note probably could.

However... they say it'd likely fall on businesses... and what "they" prefer from customers.

Whether you are a business... or a customer... experts say don't be fooled by fakes... looking to spreading misinformation... in times of crisis.

"it's just a fake deal that someone's trying to do to kind of just disrupt things."

"there are a lot of different scams that they've kind of taken off on with the whole covid-19 situation that we're currently in, this is one of those."

Now just like all consumer alert stories that we've done in the past... you can find this story, as well as others, on our website...