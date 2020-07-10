Naya Rivera Spent Her Final Moments Saving Her Son, Investigators Say

Ventura County authorities have spoken out about the tragic death of Naya Rivera and what they believe were her final moments.

According to Sheriff Bill Ayub, there was no evidence of foul play or suicide involved in Rivera’s death.

Authorities say Rivera and her son, Josey, were swimming in the lake when their unanchored boat began to drift away.

Josey told police that his mom “boosted him” back onto the boat.

Bill Ayub, via ‘Entertainment Weekly’ After Rivera saved him, Josey said he turned around and saw her “disappear under the surface of the water.” Ayub says Rivera likely “mustered enough energy” to save Josey.

Bill Ayub, via ‘Entertainment Weekly’