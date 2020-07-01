Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference after his team beat Norwich 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Lampard was pleased to get the three points despite only one goal against the lower-ranking team.
Frank Lampard says he was not “pinning his hopes” on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Chelsea boss added: “If we can win enough games now, we can get into the Champions League qualification”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has shared his disappointment at his side's relegation from the Premier League.Michail Antonio’s four goals secured a 4-0 victory for the Hammers at Carrow Road, as the Canaries lost their top-flight status with three games still remaining.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published