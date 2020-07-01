Global  
 

Frank Lampard on 1-0 win against Norwich: Job done
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a post-match press conference after his team beat Norwich 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Lampard was pleased to get the three points despite only one goal against the lower-ranking team.

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict [Video]

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict

Frank Lampard says he was not “pinning his hopes” on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Chelsea boss added: “If we can win enough games now, we can get into the Champions League qualification”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision [Video]

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place.

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing [Video]

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace [Video]

Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club

Chelsea 1-0 Norwich: Olivier Giroud scores as Blues move clear in Champions League race

 Olivier Giroud's header on the stroke of half-time gives Chelsea victory over relegated Norwich and puts them on course for a place in the Champions League.
BBC News

Chelsea v Norwich City

 Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Norwich City.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich [Video]

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Norwich City F.C. Norwich City F.C. Association football club

Daniel Farke reacts to Norwich relegation [Video]

Daniel Farke reacts to Norwich relegation

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has shared his disappointment at his side's relegation from the Premier League.Michail Antonio’s four goals secured a 4-0 victory for the Hammers at Carrow Road, as the Canaries lost their top-flight status with three games still remaining.

Norwich City 0-4 West Ham United: Michael Antonio scores four to send Canaries down

 Norwich City are the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season as Michail Antonio scores four goals to ease West Ham's troubles.
BBC News

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Norwich

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a much-needed win against Norwich City at Stamford...
Lampard - three points but we can get better [Video]

Lampard - three points but we can get better

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was pleased to see his side pick up a vital win against Crystal Palace in their chase for a Champions League spot but feels the team can play better.

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea [Video]

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face London rivals Crystal Palace as they hope to cement a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Lampard: This was not a surprise result [Video]

Lampard: This was not a surprise result

Post match press conference with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard after his side's 3-2 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League.

