Coronavirus Vaccine Tests In Alabama

It is encouraged.

New at six -- north alabama will play a role in developing a potential coronavirus vaccine.

2 research groups were chosen to participate in phase 3 of one of the vaccines under development.

Waay 31's max cohan spoke to the research director for one of those sites - and tells us how the process will work.

"150 groups around the country have been selected to take part in clinical trials for a pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The north alabama research center in athens is among them."

Tonya pryor - director of research "i think people are ready to get back to normal and know that this is probably one of the ways -- most important ways -- probably, that we're going to be able to get back to normal."

Tonya pryor is the director of research at the north alabama research center.

She says her group is in the process of finalizing its contact with pfizer for this trial -- estimating that enrolment could begin in early august.

"it is an injection in your deltoid, which we've done before with that particular company, so easy peasy, just like any other shot.

The volunteers who take part in the trial will receive two injections over the course of a few months and roughly six visits.

Pryor says participants will also be followed for up to 26 months to make sure they don't experience any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

It's a group she says will be considered medical heroes.

"that will change the lives of so many people if we can get a few here, a few in huntsville and then the other 150 sites will get those few, we can just, i feel, make a big difference in what's going on in the world today with covid."

"reporting in athens, max cohan, waay 31 news."

Pryor says "medical affiliated research" in huntsville will also be conducting trials with pfizer's vaccine.

Between the 2 cities - the goal is to have 600 patients total - 300 at each site.

Half will recieve the vaccination - the others will get a placebo.

The north alabama research center said it's finalizing the criteria for trial participants, but said it will be open to people ages 19 to 85!

They said if you're interested in participating - the best way to get in contact with them is through