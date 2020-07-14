Global  
 

Naya Rivera's family: Heaven has gained a sassy angel
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Naya Rivera's family: Heaven has gained a sassy angel

Naya Rivera's family: Heaven has gained a sassy angel

Naya Rivera's family says heaven has gained a "sassy angel" as they thanked fans for their love and prayers in their first statement since her death.

Naya Rivera: Glee star died of accidental drowning, California officials say

 Her body was found several days after she went missing last week during a boating trip with her son.
BBC News
Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning. [Video]

Naya Rivera's cause of death confirmed as drowning.

Naya Rivera's cause of death has been confirmed as drowning.

Body Of "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Pulled From California Lake [Video]

Body Of "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Pulled From California Lake

Laura Podesta reports Rivera disappeared after helping her four-year-old son get back in a rented boat.

Corpo de Naya Rivera é encontrado por equipe de resgate [Video]

Corpo de Naya Rivera é encontrado por equipe de resgate

Atriz estava desaparecida desde a última quarta-feira (8) após um passeio de barco com o filho

Naya Rivera likely saved her son before she drowned in Lake Piru, officials say [Video]

Naya Rivera likely saved her son before she drowned in Lake Piru, officials say

The body of missing actress Naya Rivera was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday morning, days after she went missing during a boating trip with her young son, Ventura County officials said.

