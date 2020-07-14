Trump administration rescinds rule on international students

A few hours ago -- a ruling from the trump administration -- that affects thousands of international college students.

It withdrew a proposed rule that would have forced foreign students to return home if college courses they were taking -- went to remote learning.

Our team coverage continues with kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow -- live at the university of oregon with more on this new decision.

Emma?

Right and this new change of heart from the trump administration comes after a week of nonstop backlash...some of which includes harvard and mit's lawsuit which was supported by more than 200 additional universities... and dont forget just yesterday the university of oregon and oregon state univeristy paired up with 18 other schools and filed a lawsuit against the federal government right here in eugene.

Now to give you a little more background on the original rules that the feds released for international students.

They came as many campuses were announcing their virutal reopening plans, possibly in a n effort to pursuade colleges to reopen fully for the fall semester.

But after a week of universities across the nation up in arms and quick to defend their international students... the trump administration backed down.

So there's alot to be said about the united states being a great country to come and study in, because we have this amazing education system, and the secret truth of the last 50 years is we're bringing in the rest of the world's talent to make our economy more creative.

Galvan said in a statement that this news comes as a huge sigh of relief for international students and the universities who cherish their prescence on campus.

But now, the state department says they will not issue visas to international students enrolled in full online programs, and that u-s customs and border protection would not allow them into the country.

Summer camp