MJ Hegar Leads Royce West In Texas US Senate Democratic Primary Runoff Election
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:01s - Published
The winner of this runoff election takes on incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn.

MichelleOGrad12

Michelle OGrady RT @1200WOAI: ELECTION RESULTS: With 52% of the polling locations reporting statewide, MJ Hegar leads Royce West 52.38% to 47.62% in the De… 1 hour ago

1200WOAI

1200 WOAI ELECTION RESULTS: With 52% of the polling locations reporting statewide, MJ Hegar leads Royce West 52.38% to 47.62%… https://t.co/aHTfWq4wBp 1 hour ago

HenryJo51615828

Henryjones........ MJ Hegar Leads Royce West In Texas US Senate Democratic Primary Runoff Election https://t.co/m7weVMxHLX 1 hour ago

HiblerDana

ThankfulTurtle 🐢 Wisdom Justice Love RT @CBSDFW: CLOSE RACE: MJ Hegar Leads Royce West In Texas US Senate Democratic Primary Runoff Election https://t.co/qJZhkrCX08 1 hour ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW CLOSE RACE: MJ Hegar Leads Royce West In Texas US Senate Democratic Primary Runoff Election https://t.co/qJZhkrCX08 1 hour ago

madriposx

Adri Prz RT @TXElects: SEN By our calculations, M.J. Hegar leads Royce West, 52%-48%, statewide with early votes in from 227 counties and Election D… 1 hour ago

markyeeb

mark yeeb MJ Hegar (52.2%) leads Royce West (47.8%) with 52% of precincts 1 hour ago

TXElects

Texas Election Source SEN By our calculations, M.J. Hegar leads Royce West, 52%-48%, statewide with early votes in from 227 counties and… https://t.co/E9Cmyl3HoA 2 hours ago


