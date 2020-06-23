Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished

Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished

Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer last month outside of a Wendy's restaurant.

Following his death, protestors in the area recorded a white woman starting a fire in the building.

The charred remains of the Wendy's have now been demolished reports CNN.

The restaurant became a focal point of protests in the weeks after the 27-year-old Brooks was killed.

Brooks has fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru when the cops were called on him.

He was recorded being handcuffed in Wendy's parking lot and soon after fatally shot by a cop.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

emcjagger

mz_jagger RT @samantha_chang: Lol. They demolished the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed after stealing a cop's Taser and shooting… 1 minute ago

samantha_chang

Samantha Chang ♖ Lol. They demolished the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed after stealing a cop's Taser and shoot… https://t.co/59VqhrUMOc 3 minutes ago

netia_q

Venetia👸🏾 RT @cnnbrk: The Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer last month has been demolished https://t.co/5cgC… 29 minutes ago

JDiesel15

JAMES DARRYL FLOWERS RT @DLHughleyRadio: The Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished https://t.co/dKZNQYg7yu 31 minutes ago

drhrcarlin

H.R.Carlin RT @CNN: The Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer last month has been demolished https://t.co/6tlscSG… 38 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed gets demolished: report, if you know what i mean 46 minutes ago

ppscslv

Business & Money Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed gets demolished: report https://t.co/swwOBwBQmm 48 minutes ago

LederHals

Leder Hals Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed gets demolished: report https://t.co/JwIOu2QYvV 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police [Video]

Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police

Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:02Published
Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police – video report [Video]

Rayshard Brooks: protesters set fire to Wendy's after black man shot dead by police – video report

Demonstrators set fire to a fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by a police officer the previous night. Police were called to the restaurant over..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 02:02Published
'Rayshard Brooks' life matters' -Rev. Dr. Bernice King [Video]

'Rayshard Brooks' life matters' -Rev. Dr. Bernice King

Rev. Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of deceased civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke at the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police in a Wendy's drive-thru parking..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published