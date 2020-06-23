Wendy's Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Has Been Demolished

Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by a police officer last month outside of a Wendy's restaurant.

Following his death, protestors in the area recorded a white woman starting a fire in the building.

The charred remains of the Wendy's have now been demolished reports CNN.

The restaurant became a focal point of protests in the weeks after the 27-year-old Brooks was killed.

Brooks has fallen asleep in his car in the drive-thru when the cops were called on him.

He was recorded being handcuffed in Wendy's parking lot and soon after fatally shot by a cop.