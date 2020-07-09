Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:57s - Published
George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment

George Floyd Updates: Family To File Lawsuit Against Minneapolis, Body Camera Footage Available By Appointment

It could be a big day in the George Floyd death investigation, Marielle Mohs reports (1:58).WCCO This Morning - July 15, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Video from the body cameras of two officers charged in George Floyd’s death is...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lawyers for Joel Acevedo's family to file a lawsuit for the release of body camera footage, 911 call [Video]

Lawyers for Joel Acevedo's family to file a lawsuit for the release of body camera footage, 911 call

The Milwaukee police officer charged in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man was in virtually in court Monday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:29Published
Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea ignored - transcript [Video]

Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea ignored - transcript

The former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck as Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:41Published
Questions Raised Over Vallejo PD Body Cam Video Not Showing Man Fatally Shot [Video]

Questions Raised Over Vallejo PD Body Cam Video Not Showing Man Fatally Shot

Joe Vazquez reports on questions surrounding why body camera video released by Vallejo police does not show SF man killed in officer-involved shooting (7-8-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published