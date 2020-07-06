Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie back together
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie back together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie back together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have got back together, two months after ending their relationship.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reunite One Month After Their Breakup

Back on? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted out together over the Fourth of July weekend. The...
E! Online - Published

Fans Notice This Detail About Sofia Richie's Bikini Instagram After Spending July 4 with Scott Disick!

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie spent the Fourth of July together, leaving fans wondering if they...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Sofia Richie back with Scott Disick - #SofiaRichie #ScottDisick https://t.co/H27Dd38odR https://t.co/zYAgAuQdux 52 minutes ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Sofia Richie back with Scott Disick - report https://t.co/b0eZBnLQZT https://t.co/S8lneqIzhh 1 hour ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly back together! Have you ever gotten back together with an ex? #Poll #ScottDisick #SofiaRichie 1 hour ago

LehrenNetworks

Lehren Networks #scottdisick & #SofiaRichie Are Back Together Post Two Months Of Parting Ways? #Hollywood #KUWTK… https://t.co/8Wxd1mo6oT 2 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz They’re back on! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together #ScottDisick #SofiaRichie #KUWTK #CelebrityNews https://t.co/aU7B5Ax356 2 hours ago

bouncenation254

Mega Bounce Nation Scott Disick and Sofia Richie back together https://t.co/4QXa7ur0pp https://t.co/s34JyFZmRz 3 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #ScottDisick and #SofiaRichie are 'hanging out romantically' almost two months after parting ways? https://t.co/ortV7iAU8g 3 hours ago

PopUCulture_com

PopuCulture Scott Disick: "At Risk" Following Sofia Richie Split, Expert Says – The Hollywood Gossip https://t.co/radXykteWs 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

They're back on! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together [Video]

They're back on! Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are back together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly back together, two months after ending their relationship.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published
Sofia Richie Broke Up With Scott Disick For THIS Reason [Video]

Sofia Richie Broke Up With Scott Disick For THIS Reason

Sofia Richie apparently broke up with Scott Disick for a specific reason according to a new report. Plus, Kylie Jenner reacts to claims she intentionally avoided tagging designer's brand...

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:56Published
Scott Disick und Sofia Richie hängen zusammen rum [Video]

Scott Disick und Sofia Richie hängen zusammen rum

Die beiden Stars verbrachten den Unabhängigkeitstag gemeinsam.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:33Published