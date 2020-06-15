Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020

|
|
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
India-EU partnership can play important role in post-COVID economic reconstruction: PM ModiAddressing the 15th India-EU summit virtually, Modi said there is a need for more cooperation among democratic nations to deal with economic problems.
DNA
PM Modi reviews development work in Kedarnath Dham via video conferencing
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission
It's four years since the Brexit vote. Now what?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:03Published
Black EU lawmaker reports Belgian police violence
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
EU pushes for global alliance to buy COVID-19 vaccines up front
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Brexit briefing: 169 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
India-EU partnership vital for global peace and stability, says PM Modi at virtual summit
IndiaTimes
Apple has €13bn Irish tax bill overturnedThe EU's second highest court says the tech giant will not have to pay a record sum in back taxes.
BBC News
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
Crunch time for Apple in fight against $15b EU tax orderShares Apple’s clash with European Union competition regulators comes to a head on Wednesday as Europe’s second-highest court rules on whether it has to pay..
WorldNews
European Commission agrees to €3.4 billion bailout of Dutch airline KLMThe European Commission today said it had approved the €3.4...
WorldNews
Explainer: Why is the EU Commission betting on hydrogen for a greener future?
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:35Published
15th meeting of India-EU summit will be held in virtual mode on July 15: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
European Council institution of the European Union
EU's Michel proposes 5 billion euros Brexit emergency fundEuropean Council President Charles Michel said on Friday that EU talks with Britain on their new relationship were “not easy” and countries, regions and..
WorldNews
Danish Prime Minister Postpones Weddings To Attend European Council Meeting
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Boris Johnson: UK and EU not that far off on trade talks
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Charles Michel Belgian politician, former Prime Minister of Belgium, President of the European Council
|
|
|
