Reliance to partner with govt for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India: Nita Ambani
Reliance to partner with govt for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India: Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder, Nita Ambani, at Reliance Industries' 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15 announced that Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India.

He said, "The war against coronavirus is far from over, Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the govt and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure.

Nita Ambani said, "I can assure you as soon as a Corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country."

