Reliance to partner with govt for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India: Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation chairperson and founder, Nita Ambani, at Reliance Industries' 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15 announced that Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India.
Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the govt and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure.
Nita Ambani said, "I can assure you as soon as a Corona vaccine becomes available, we will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure that the vaccine reaches every nook and corner of our country."
Reliance Industries during their 43rd Annual General Meeting unveiled 'Jio Glass' on July 15. 'Jio Glass' is a step further to make the digital interactions more real. People can not only see but also feel the presence of each other despite being physically away. The glass weighs only 75 grams and comes with High resolution display and personalized audio options.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at their 43rd Annual General Meeting announced that Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. "Google and Jio are partnering to build an Operating System that could power a value-engineered, entry-level 4G/5G smartphone. The Jio-Google partnership is determined to make India 2G-mukt," said Mukesh Ambani. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said that everyone should have access to the internet. Proud to partner with Reliance Jio to increase access for the hundreds of millions in India who don't own a smartphone with our 1st investment of $4.5B from the Google For India Digitization Fund, he said.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. "Jio has developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, this will enable us to launch a world-class 5G service in India. This will be ready for trial as a soon as 5G specturm is available and can be ready for field deployment next year," said Mukesh Ambani at 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15.
