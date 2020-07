Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 7 minutes ago Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail. A judge ruled that Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is a flight risk. 0

A JUDGE RULING THAT JEFFREYEPSTEIN'S CO-CONSPIRATOR - IS AFLIGHT RISK.MAXWELL IS ACCUSED OFPARTICIPATING IN AN ONGOINGSCHEME TO LURE YOUNG GIRLS FOREPSTEIN - WHO WAS ACONVICTED SEX OFFENDER.ONE OF THOSE VICTIMS CHOSE TOSPEAK TO THE COURT OVER VIDEOCALL.SHE HAS NEVER SHOWN REMORSE FORHER HEINOUS CRIMES FOR FOR THEDEVASTATING, LASTING IMPACTSHER ACTIONS HAVE CAUSED.AND YESTERDAY THE PROSECUTOR -ALSO PRESENTED TO THE COURTTHAT A REALTOR SOLD MAXWELL'SNEW HAMPSHIRE HOME UNDER A FAKENAME - JANET MARSHALL - IN ANATTEMPT TO HIDE HER ASSETS.







