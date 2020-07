Veteran's Voice: Veteran is back to work and back in the sky Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:31s - Published 9 minutes ago Veteran's Voice: Veteran is back to work and back in the sky Back to work and back in the air. This week's veteran's voice highlights a veteran who, no matter the challenge, was determined to make it to the skies. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NO MATTER THE CHALLENGE - WASDETERMINED TO MAKE IT TO THESKIES(PKG) NAT OF CHOPPERWHEN YOU SPEND THE DAY WITHTRAVIS BOECKER- 3:45:00 THESEARE OUR CUTE LITTLE BATTERIES -LAUGH YOU SEE A 39 YEAR OLDMAN - WITH THIS CHILDLIKEOBSESSION FOR AVIATION ANDHELICOPTERS - 14:01: YOU GROWUP WATCHING TOP GUN ANDEVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MAVERICK- HIS LAUGH GRABS YOURATTENTION - NAT ANDOVERSHADOWS THE DIFFICULT TIMESHE'S FACED 35:00 PROBABLYSPENT MORE TIME OVERSEAS THAT IACTUALLY DID IN THE STATES.BOEKER IS A MARINE VETERAN -DEPLOYED TO IRAQ AT THE STARTOF THE WAR IN 2003 - WORKING ASA HELICOPTER ELECTRICIAN -10:27:00 YOU WERE DEALING WITHA LACK OF PARTS - LACK OFRESOURCES AND EVERYTHING ELSE,YOUR WORKING IN THE HEAT YOURWORKING IN THE SAND, EVERYTHINGBREAKS DOWN AND ITS NOT WORKINGLIKE ITS SUPPOSED TO.AT TIMES - GETTING CREATIVE TOMAKE IT WORK - 11:25:26 GUYSWOULD SOMETIMES HAVE TO DRINKTWO OR 3 CANS SO THEY WOULDHAVE TO GET ENOUGH METAL TINOFF THE CANS TO MAKE A PATCH GOOVER A BULLET HOLE.CHALLENGES ASIDE - HE PASSIONFOR AVAITION - HELPED HINTHROUGH- 7:10:00 NAT THIS ISOUR LOVELY LITTLE ENGINE -LAUGHS BUT IN 2003 - BOECKERWAS IN DIRT BIKE CRASH -LEAVING HIM PARTIALLYPARALYZED...THE NERVE DAMAGE - SO BAD - HEWENT THROUGH ALMOST 7 MONTHS OF- 9:55:00 IT WAS LITERALLY ACAKE WALK.AT LEAST I WAS A HOME, I WASN'TIN A FOREIGN COUNTRY - I WASN'TGETTING SHOT AT.ONCE HE MADE A FULL RECOVERY -HE FINISHED FLIGHT TRAINING -AND BECOME A PILOT- BUT AFTERYEARS IN BUSINESS - THEPANDEMIC HIT - AND HE WAS OUTOF WORK.16:47:00 I HAD JUST BOUGHT AHOUSE IN JANUARY - JUST MOVINGIN - JUST UNPACKING BOXES - ANDTHEN ALL OF A SUDDEN EVERYTHINGSTOPS AND EVERYTHING IS ONHOLD.FAST FORWARD TWO MONTHS -TRAVIS IS ONE OF THE LUCKY ONES- TRANSITIONING BACK TO WORK -NOW - BACK IN THE SKIES - BYWAY OF MAVERICK FLYING THISCHOPPER FOR TOURISTS ALL OVERLAS VEGAS- 14:44:00 I'VE ALWAYSWANTED TO BE A PILOT - SO IFEEL VERY LUCKY TO BE IN THEPOSITION THAT IM IN.MAVERICK HELICOPTER TOURS - ISDOING TEMPERATURE CHECKS,SOCIAL DISTANCING, DISINFECTINGTHE PLANES AND MORE TO KEEPPEOPLE SAFE.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED - WE HAVEA LINK ON OUR WEBSITE AT KTNVDOT COMVETERANS VOICE IS SPONSORED BYLEXUS OF HENDERSON AND LEXUS OFLAS VEGASLETS GO TO JUSTIN WITH A LOOK





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Veteran's Voice: Getting back into the workforce



For veterans, the transition back into the workforce can be difficult. Luckily, there's a new program hoping to give veterans an edge as they look for new career opportunities. One local veteran is.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago