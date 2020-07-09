Comet NEOWISE: How to watch from India as space object dazzles in night sky

Comet C/2020 F3, or simply NEOWISE, is passing within visible distance of Earth and here's how you can watch the celestial object from India.

The comet with a beautiful long tail, was spotted by NASA's NEOWISE mission in March this year.

The comet won't be back to this part of the solar system for another 6,000 years, making it a once-in-a-lifetime event.

As per a planetarium in Odisha, Indians will be able to watch the comet streak across the sky for around 20 days beginning July 14.

