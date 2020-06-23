Global  
 

McConnell says he has 'total' confidence in Fauci
When asked about his level of confidence in top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday said he had 'total' confidence in Fauci.

