Researchers look into COVID-19 transmission on children Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:38s - Published 2 minutes ago Researchers look into COVID-19 transmission on children Researchers are now studying how children can spread COVID-19 to other members of their household. They will also study transmission into schools. The study will help them decide who should get priority of the vaccine when it comes out. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend US TOMORROW MORNING ON THE FOX 4FACEBOOK PAGE.. WE’RE GOING LIVERIGHT AFTER THE SHOW AT 9 A-M.AHEAD OF THE NEW SCHOOL YEAR...RESEARCHERS ARE WORKINGBETTER UNDERSTAND CORONAVIRUSTRANSMISSION AMONG KIDS."We know that children can getsick, and we think that childrencan transmit to others. Um butwe don’t know what the magnitudeof that might beTHAT’S DOCTOR YVONNE MALDONADO.SHE’S IN THE EARLY STAGES OF ASTUDY LOOKING AT TRANSMISSIONSAT HOME.THE VIRUS HAS SEEN SOME SPREADAMONG KIDS... BUT NOT A LOT.THE RESEARCH INVOLVES FAMILIESWHERE AT LEAST ONE PERSON HABEEN INFECTED.ALL OF THEM ARE ASKED TO DODAILY SWABS FOR THREE WEEKS.MALDONADO IS ALSO PLANNINGANOTHER STUDY FOR NEXT MONTHLOOKING AT TRANSMISSION INSCHOOLS.IT WILL FOCUS ON TESTINGSTUDENTS AND STAFFSHE SAYS UNDERSTANDING THESETRANSMISSIONS COULD HELP ANSWEROTHER QUESTIONS... LIKE IF KIDSARE A SOURCE OF INFECTION... ANDWHO SHOULD GET PRIORITY FOR AVACCINE FOR IT TO HAVE THEGREATEST IMPACT."And we know that there havebeen diseases that we vaccinatagainst that have now been, uhdrastically reduced in allpopulations, or evidence of herdimmunity, when children arevaccinated."MALDONADO SAYS PART OF THEREASON WE DON’T KNOW MUCH ABOUTCOVID IN KIDS IS THAT THEMAJORITY OF TESTING IS ONADULTS.WE DO HAVE SOME INFORMATION FROMOTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD..





