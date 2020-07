Kristin Chenoweth Shares Emotional Tribute To Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera's family speaks out for the first time after her tragic passing, which was confirmed by the Ventura County medical examiner's office to be an accidental drowning.

Plus, her larger "Glee" family continues to grieve the loss of the star, including Kristin Chenoweth, who shared an emotional tribute to the actress on social media.