Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village
Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village

Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village

The Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

2020 Memorial Tournament odds, golf picks, predictions, best bets, field grade for Muirfield Village

The PGA Tour stays put at Muirfield Village this week with an even more loaded field ready for action
CBS Sports - Published

Muirfield Village, Take 2, as PGA Tour stays in Ohio

Muirfield Village, Take 2, as PGA Tour stays in Ohio The PGA Tour stays at Muirfield Village for the Memorial with another strong field and a big name
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial [Video]

Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial

Tiger Woods talks return to PGA Tour at The Memorial | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:22Published
Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy [Video]

Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy

Trolls World Tour Film Clip - Pop Village Go After Poppy - Biggie (James Corden) and the rest of Pop Village decide to go find Poppy (Anna Kendrick)! Plot synopsis: Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick),..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:41Published
Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial [Video]

Woods ready to return, commits to Memorial

Next week's Memorial Tournament will be the 15-times major champion's first PGA Tour event in five months.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:57Published