|
|
|
|
Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village
|
Video Credit: CBS Local - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Memorial Tournament Preview: Stacked Field Returns To Muirfield Village
The Memorial Tournament welcomes Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and the world's top-five players for another PGA Tour event at Muirfield Village.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The PGA Tour stays put at Muirfield Village this week with an even more loaded field ready for action
CBS Sports - Published
|
The PGA Tour stays at Muirfield Village for the Memorial with another strong field and a big name
FOX Sports - Published
Also reported by •Seattle Times
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|