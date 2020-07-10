Global  
 

Democrats MJ Hegar, Candace Valenzuela Win Texas Primary Runoffs
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
Democrats MJ Hegar, Candace Valenzuela Win Texas Primary Runoffs

Democrats MJ Hegar, Candace Valenzuela Win Texas Primary Runoffs

Democrat MJ Hegar will take on incumbent Sen.

John Cornyn while Candace Valenzuela will go against Republican Beth Van Duyne for the open 24th Congressional District seat.

