Democrats MJ Hegar, Candace Valenzuela Win Texas Primary Runoffs
Democrat MJ Hegar will take on incumbent Sen.
John Cornyn while Candace Valenzuela will go against Republican Beth Van Duyne for the open 24th Congressional District seat.
Candace Valenzuela Leads Kim Olson In Texas US House District 24 Democratic Primary RunoffThe winner takes on former Irving Mayor and Republican candidate Beth Van Duyne.
Strong Early Voting Turnout In North Texas For Primary RunoffsPrimary election runoffs are set for Tuesday.
Runoff Candidates Kim Olson, Candace Valenzuela Make Case For 24th Congressional SeatDemocratic runoff candidates Kim Olson and Candace Valenzuela are making their case to voters to challenge Republican Beth Van Duyne for the open seat in the 24th Congressional District.