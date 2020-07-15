Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts.

Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

The accounts of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Kanye West, among others, tweeted requests to people to send thousands of dollars in Bitcoin.

The tweets said they would double the payment in return.

As it's unclear whose accounts are in the hackers' crosshairs, it might be a good idea to log out of Twitter until the platform is secured.