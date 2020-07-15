Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments
Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

Lonewolf052

MajorLonewolf Apache 'Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is ‘Problematic’ Following Anti-Semitic Comments' https://t.co/IIRKQoOslI… https://t.co/FocA5TdDo1 12 minutes ago

KeepingMusic

MyFlyShirT Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments https://t.co/QFBeKAiUsk 2 hours ago

mc_HipHop_en

musicclub HipHop en Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments https://t.co/oqaalqAzZk 2 hours ago

DuesMustard

Dissmaster Grand Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments -- https://t.co/OPbcIAD2Ro… https://t.co/2i8pQ1Camo 3 hours ago

RabbiYonah

Rabbi Yonah GREAT READ: Jewish Rapper @koshadillz Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments --… https://t.co/ykfDWdAjUx 4 hours ago

BeyGrahm

Bébe Grahm RT @HipHopDX: Jewish rapper explains how Nick Cannon is 'problematic' following anti-Semitic comments https://t.co/0wMthnn7yF https://t.co… 6 hours ago

urbanhotness

Urban Hotness Jewish Rapper Explains How Nick Cannon Is 'Problematic' Following Anti-Semitic Comments, https://t.co/5azmDjziR4 6 hours ago

HipHopDX

HipHopDX Jewish rapper explains how Nick Cannon is 'problematic' following anti-Semitic comments https://t.co/0wMthnn7yF https://t.co/AISygY9Aqa 6 hours ago