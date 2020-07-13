Tech CEO found dismembered in NYC apartment -media

A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria 's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported.

NFL's Washington Redskins to retire name and logo The NFL's Washington Redskins announced Monday (July 13) that the team will retire its name and logo, long criticized as racist. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Masks, camera, action! Film crews slowly restart Film crews are tentatively resuming production in California with state-designated safety protocols in place. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

The 46-year-old woman from Washington DC was held for more than a year and lost $48,000, police say.

Inflation continues to rise amid COVID-19 outbreak How rising inflation and COVID-19 in Nigeria are leaving many struggling to feed their families.

New York has, by far, the highest death toll in the nation, but has lowered its infection rate and deaths to among the lowest in the U.S.

Tech entrepreneur found dismembered in NYC apartment -media A technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria's Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York apartment with a power saw plugged in nearby, New York media reported. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Several New York City police officers were attacked and injured when pro-police and anti-police protesters clashed Wednesday, following a march in support of..

Largest city in the United States

New York City Largest city in the United States