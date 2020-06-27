Mask availability in North Alabama

New at ten -- with the new order set to take effect -- we wanted to know if there will be enough masks for everyone.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith looked into the local availability of masks.

He joins us live with what pharmacies are saying about their supplies.

Many places have a variety of either reusable or disposable masks available on their shelves now.

Folks i spoke with say they hope they can keep those shelves stocked as demand increases.

Whether you're looking for personality in your mask or just functionality, face coverings are becoming the norm in life these days.

Decatur resident john widner says he was happy to see governor kay ivey put a statewide mandate in place.

He hopes it will show positive results, similar to places like new york.

John widner, decatur resident i'm hopeful we see that here, especially in the surrounding states where cases have also been picking up, that maybe we can start to isolate ourselves from that a little bit.

But with more people going out to get masks, places like local pharmacies are keeping a close eye on their suppliers.

Sam wheeler, a pharmacy technician with pharmacy first in huntsville, says they're managing well with their supply so far.

Sam wheeler, pharmacy technician, pharmacy first there's definitely been a shortage from time to time of getting masks.

We use two different wholesalers and at different times, they've both run out completely.

But as of right now, the stock is pretty good.

However, for communities that haven't had a mask mandate so far, like florence, stores are planning for a surge in mask purchases.

Jeff lawson owns the milner rushing drugs pharmacies in the shoals.

He says they ordered double their normal amount of masks following the governor's announcement on wednesday.

Jeff lawson, owner, milner rushing drugs we have definitely seen a pick up in the amount of masks that we're selling lately.

He says that with the increased demand, they could run out of masks for sale.

Jeff lawson, owner, milner rushing drugs just knowing what our suppliers have and what we anticipate needing, hopefully they pick up their supply as well.

However, across north alabama in guntersville, buddy bunch says he doesn't anticipate another mask shortage any time soon.

He says he regularly gets faxes about people wanting to sell masks to his pharmacy.

Buddy bunch, owner, bunch pharmacy if there's any indication by the number of folks who are trying to sell them out there, then there should be plenty for people to be able to purchase.

Back in huntsville, john widner hopes that people don't hoard masks like they did with other supplies during this pandemic.

He also hopes that we'll see the effects of the order soon.

John widner, decatur resident hopefully it puts us on a better track just in the future, especially as the schools plan to start up, and we do what we can to reduce the impact going forward.

It's better late than never.

The statewide masking order goes into effect tomorrow evening at 5 o'clock.

