Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:42s - Published 1 minute ago Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News India can breach 1 million Covid cases today; India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav aftre Pakistan claimed he did not seek review of death sentence; UGC releases responses from universities on conduct of final year exams, no final word on exam yet; Bihar bridge collapses 29 days after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar; Dismembered body of ride-hailing app CEO found in New York condo; Massive Twitter Bitcoin hack exposes security risk and more news #Bihar #Twitter #FahimSaleh 0

