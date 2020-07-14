Global  
 

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News
Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

India can breach 1 million Covid cases today; India seeks unconditional access to Kulbhushan Jadhav aftre Pakistan claimed he did not seek review of death sentence; UGC releases responses from universities on conduct of final year exams, no final word on exam yet; Bihar bridge collapses 29 days after inauguration by CM Nitish Kumar; Dismembered body of ride-hailing app CEO found in New York condo; Massive Twitter Bitcoin hack exposes security risk and more news #Bihar #Twitter #FahimSaleh

