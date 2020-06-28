'Main Sattarghat Bridge not damaged': Bihar Road Construction Minister

Bihar Road Construction Minister, Nand Kishore Yadav claimed that no damages have been caused to Sattarghat Bridge, the approach slab that collapsed is 2-km away from main bridge in Gopalganj.

"The approach slab that has collapsed is 2 km away from main Sattarghat Bridge; no damages have been caused to any bridge.

Just the approach slab of a minor bridge has collapsed," said Minister Nand Kishore Yadav.