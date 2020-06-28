'Main Sattarghat Bridge not damaged': Bihar Road Construction Minister

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav on June 28 said, "Two to four contractors who were selected for construction of a new bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu, had Chinese partners. We asked them to change their partners but they didn't, so we cancelled their tender. We have called for applications again."
RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the collapse of Sattarghat bridge Gandak river in Gopalganj district. He said, "The Bridge which took 8 years for construction collapsed in mere 29 days after its inauguration. The total expenditure on the construction of the bridge was 264 crore." He further questioned, "Did Chief Minister inaugurated the bridge just to earn appraisals? We demand Bihar government to blacklist Vishisht Company and also the recovery of 264 crore should also be done from the company."
A major portion of newly- constructed Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River, which was inaugurated last month by CM Nitish Kumar, was washed away after river flow increase in Bihar's Gopalganj. Neighbouring towns remain disconnected after the incident.
Construction which was being done along the embankment on Bagmati River in Bihar's Sheohar district was damaged on July 12 due to heavy water pressure. While speaking to media, the District Magistrate..