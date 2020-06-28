Global  
 

'Main Sattarghat Bridge not damaged': Bihar Road Construction Minister
Bihar Road Construction Minister, Nand Kishore Yadav claimed that no damages have been caused to Sattarghat Bridge, the approach slab that collapsed is 2-km away from main bridge in Gopalganj.

"The approach slab that has collapsed is 2 km away from main Sattarghat Bridge; no damages have been caused to any bridge.

Just the approach slab of a minor bridge has collapsed," said Minister Nand Kishore Yadav.

Tender cancelled of contractors with Chinese partners: Bihar Road Construction Minister [Video]

Tender cancelled of contractors with Chinese partners: Bihar Road Construction Minister

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav on June 28 said, "Two to four contractors who were selected for construction of a new bridge parallel to Mahatma Gandhi Setu, had Chinese partners. We asked them to change their partners but they didn't, so we cancelled their tender. We have called for applications again."

Sattarghat Bridge collapse: 'Blacklist contractor', demands Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Sattarghat Bridge collapse: 'Blacklist contractor', demands Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the collapse of Sattarghat bridge Gandak river in Gopalganj district. He said, "The Bridge which took 8 years for construction collapsed in mere 29 days after its inauguration. The total expenditure on the construction of the bridge was 264 crore." He further questioned, "Did Chief Minister inaugurated the bridge just to earn appraisals? We demand Bihar government to blacklist Vishisht Company and also the recovery of 264 crore should also be done from the company."

Security Guard arrested for raping minor inside COVID-19 isolation ward in Patna

 A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Bihar for allegedly raping a minor girl inside the COVID-19 isolation ward in the Patna Medical College and Hospital..
Newly-constructed bridge washed away in Bihar's Gopalganj [Video]

Newly-constructed bridge washed away in Bihar's Gopalganj

A major portion of newly- constructed Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River, which was inaugurated last month by CM Nitish Kumar, was washed away after river flow increase in Bihar's Gopalganj. Neighbouring towns remain disconnected after the incident.

