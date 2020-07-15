Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row

South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA



The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is a part of global commons. India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA.

