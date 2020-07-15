Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:52Published
What China’s Asian Maritime Rivals Expect from an Emboldened, Supportive USAsian countries who feel pinched by China over competing maritime claims expect the U.S. government to step up aid following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s..
WorldNews
Philippines to let in foreigners with long-term visas from AugustThe Philippines will allow foreigners who hold long-term visas to enter the country from August, the government said Friday, as it continues to grapple with a..
WorldNews
Philippine police deployed as COVID-19 cases forced into quarantineManila: Philippine police are being deployed to ensure people who test positive for the coronavirus and cannot self-isolate at home are taken to state-run..
WorldNews
South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan
US Navy aircraft carriers resume rare dual exercises in the South China SeaHong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy aircraft carriers have resumed rare dual exercises in the South China Sea, the second time this month the massive warships have teamed..
WorldNews
South China Sea part of global commons: IndiaResponding to questions on the security situation in South China Sea (SCS), the government on Thursday said its position had been clear and consistent that SCS..
IndiaTimes
South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:00Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this