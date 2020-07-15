Global  
 

Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row

Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row

The US says it is ready to support countries that believe China's territorial claims in the South China Sea are illegal.

Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters [Video]

Explained: South China Sea's troubled waters

U.S. rhetoric is heating up on the South China Sea, a constant source of friction between China and five of its neighbours. Megan Revell unpicks the issue.

What China’s Asian Maritime Rivals Expect from an Emboldened, Supportive US

 Asian countries who feel pinched by China over competing maritime claims expect the U.S. government to step up aid following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s..
Philippines to let in foreigners with long-term visas from August

 The Philippines will allow foreigners who hold long-term visas to enter the country from August, the government said Friday, as it continues to grapple with a..
Philippine police deployed as COVID-19 cases forced into quarantine

 Manila: Philippine police are being deployed to ensure people who test positive for the coronavirus and cannot self-isolate at home are taken to state-run..
US Navy aircraft carriers resume rare dual exercises in the South China Sea

 Hong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy aircraft carriers have resumed rare dual exercises in the South China Sea, the second time this month the massive warships have teamed..
WorldNews

South China Sea part of global commons: India

 Responding to questions on the security situation in South China Sea (SCS), the government on Thursday said its position had been clear and consistent that SCS..
South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA [Video]

South China Sea is part of global commons: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on July 16 said that the South China Sea is a part of global commons, and New Delhi has an "abiding interest" in peace and stability in the region. "South China sea is a part of global commons. India has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region," said Anurag Srivastava, Spokesperson, MEA.

