Squirrel Studies Bird Feeder to Sneak a Snack

Occurred on June 15, 2020 / White Plains, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "During the pandemic, I started a quarantine project, a bird feeder.

When the squirrels discovered it, I kept taking new steps to keep them out.

First greased the pole, but they kept trying until the grease wore off, then moved it away from the bush, removed the stabilizing cable.

One squirrel outsmarted me every time.

It would take a few days, you would see him studying the feeder, estimating jumps, climbing into all surrounding bushes to evaluate his prospects.

He had many failed attempts from various heights, but he finally did it."