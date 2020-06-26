Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Barlow quase cantou em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Gary Barlow quase cantou em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi'

Gary Barlow quase cantou em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi'

Cantor revelou que ele deveria cantar em uma cena de um bar em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi', de 2017 - mas sua participação foi trocada por um soldado da Resistência

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gary Barlow lost singing part in Star Wars: The Last Jedi [Video]

Gary Barlow lost singing part in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Gary Barlow has revealed he was set to sing in a scene in a bar in 2017s 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - but his cameo was switched Resistance trooper.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:48Published
Gary Barlow: Star Wars-Auftritt [Video]

Gary Barlow: Star Wars-Auftritt

Der Take That-Frontmann wäre fast als Sänger in 'Star Wars: Der letzte Jedi' aufgetreten.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Robbie Williams hints at another Take That reunion [Video]

Robbie Williams hints at another Take That reunion

Robbie Williams has insisted Take That "will ride again", after teaming up with former bandmate Gary Barlow for several song-writing sessions in the past few weeks.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published