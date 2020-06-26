Gary Barlow quase cantou em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi'
Cantor revelou que ele deveria cantar em uma cena de um bar em 'Star Wars 8: Os Últimos Jedi', de 2017 - mas sua participação foi trocada por um soldado da Resistência
Gary Barlow lost singing part in Star Wars: The Last JediGary Barlow has revealed he was set to sing in a scene in a bar in 2017s 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' - but his cameo was switched Resistance trooper.
Gary Barlow: Star Wars-AuftrittDer Take That-Frontmann wäre fast als Sänger in 'Star Wars: Der letzte Jedi' aufgetreten.
