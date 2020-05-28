Vallance: Coronavirus outcome in UK hasn't been good

The outcome of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK “has not been good”, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said.Sir Patrick Vallance told the Science and Technology Committee there will be “many factors” that determine how well countries respond to the outbreak.He said: “As (chief medical officer Professor) Chris Whitty has said before, it’s very difficult to know where we stand at the moment.“It’s clear that the outcome has not been good in the UK, I think you can be absolutely clear about that."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson prevents Prof Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance from answering questions on the Dominic Cummings saga, with the pair later confirming they don't want to get involved in politics.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson stopped his top scientific and medical advisers, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, answering questions about Dominic Cummings at today's daily briefing.
The UK may have to live with the threat posed by Covid-19 well into 2021, England's chief medical officer has warned. Professor Chris Whitty said he would be "surprised and delighted" if the UK was not in its current situation by next spring.
In an exclusive interview with Euronews, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discusses a host of issues, including Europe's diplomatic ties with China, the US and the global impact of Covid-19.
Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. The western state on July 15 reported a spike of 7,975 new infections, taking the total viral load to 2,75,640. Maharashtra also saw 233 COVID related deaths in the last 24 hours. 1,52,613 people have beaten the deadly disease in the state till now. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, saw rise of 4,496 new coronavirus cases today despite restrictions in place in several parts of the state. The total cases have touched 1,51,820 which includes 47,340 active infections. With 68 deaths in last 24 hours, the cumulative casualties due to COVID-19 in the state are now 2,167. Karnataka, which has become the new trouble state, recorded 3176 new positive cases of coronavirus, and has now caseload of 47,253. The national capital reported 1,647 COVID-19 new cases while the active cases are down to 17,807. On a positive note, the recovery rate in the country has now improved to 63.24% after 20,572 people recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours. With 5,92,031 recoveries, almost 6 lakh people have overcome the disease. The number of active cases are at 3,19,840.
Former Government adviser Professor Neil Ferguson has told the Science and Technology Committee that if the UK had introduced lockdown measures a week earlier, the death toll may have been reduced "by at least a half".