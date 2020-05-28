Vallance: Coronavirus outcome in UK hasn't been good

COVID update: India's recovery rate set to cross 6 lakh mark despite rising cases



Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu continue to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. The western state on July 15 reported a spike of 7,975 new infections, taking the total viral load to 2,75,640. Maharashtra also saw 233 COVID related deaths in the last 24 hours. 1,52,613 people have beaten the deadly disease in the state till now. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, saw rise of 4,496 new coronavirus cases today despite restrictions in place in several parts of the state. The total cases have touched 1,51,820 which includes 47,340 active infections. With 68 deaths in last 24 hours, the cumulative casualties due to COVID-19 in the state are now 2,167. Karnataka, which has become the new trouble state, recorded 3176 new positive cases of coronavirus, and has now caseload of 47,253. The national capital reported 1,647 COVID-19 new cases while the active cases are down to 17,807. On a positive note, the recovery rate in the country has now improved to 63.24% after 20,572 people recovered from COVID-19 in last 24 hours. With 5,92,031 recoveries, almost 6 lakh people have overcome the disease. The number of active cases are at 3,19,840.

