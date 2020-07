Michelle Obama Launches Podcast

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is teaming up with Spotify to launch a new podcast.

"The Michelle Obama Podcast" is scheduled to debut on July 29.

Business Insider reports it will feature "candid, human, and personal conversations" with a variety of familiar faces.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, will produce the show.

The podcast will be available for free and paid Spotify users through the podcast section of the Spotify app.