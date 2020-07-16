These are the most WTF moments from Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries'

1.

The episode “Mystery on the Rooftop” focuses on the tragic death of aspiring filmmaker Rey Rivera.After he went missing, Rivera’s wife Allison uncovered a note hidden in their home, filled with names of actors, family members, movie titles and references to the Freemasons — a well-known secret society.2.

“13 Minutes” follows the death of Patrice Endres, a hairdresser who disappeared from her salon, and whose remains weren’t found until 600 days later.Her husband Rob revealed he would carry around Patrice’s skull and sleep with her ashes like a “teddy bear.” Seriously.3.

The third episode, “House of Terror,” tells the story of Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, an aristocratic French man who disappeared after the bodies of his wife and four children were found buried under their backyard porch.days after the bodies were found, close friends and relatives received a letter from de Ligonnes claiming that the family relocated to the United States as part of the Federal Witness Protection Program.4.

“No Ride Home” recalls the night Alonzo Brooks went to a party with his friends and never made it home.When Brooks’ family organized their own search one month later, his body was found 250 feet from where the party was .5.

“Berkshires UFO” is one 39-minute-long WTF moment.a number of people in western Massachusetts remember beams of light and floating objects, while others recall actual alien encounters.6.

“Missing Witness” explores the story of Lena Chapin, a young mom who disappeared just before she was set to testify against her mom Sandy Klemp at a wrongful death trial.Klemp was found guilty — and still granted custody of Chapin’s child