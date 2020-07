Sliver movie (1993) - Sharon Stone, William Baldwin, Tom Berenger Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:41s - Published 1 day ago Sliver movie (1993) - Sharon Stone, William Baldwin, Tom Berenger Sliver movie trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: A woman moves into an exclusive New York City apartment building, which she soon discovers houses tenants with all manner of shocking secrets. Director: Phillip Noyce Writers: Ira Levin, Joe Eszterhas Stars: Sharon Stone, William Baldwin, Tom Berenger 0

