Florida entrepreneur creates contactless solution for your keychain

The inventor says the 'covid key' can help to reduce contact with doorhandles and keypads.

A TAMPA AREA ENTREPRENEUR ISCOMING UP WITH WAYS TO KEEPPEOPLE SAFE DURING THE PANDEMIC.THAT YOUNG MAN INVITED SEANDALY, FROM OUR SISTER STATION,INTO HIS WORKSHOP...TO SHOW OFFHIS LATEST PROJECT.((SOT))Tim Hileman demonstrates COVIDKey at a WaWa, opening doors,buying gas"THIS IS A CONTACTLESS SOLUTIONFOR YOUR KEYCHAIN THAT ALLOWSYOU TO SAFELY OPEN DOORS AND USETOUCHPADS WHEN YOU'RE OUT INPUBLIC."Sean: "WHAT DO YOU CALL IT"THE COVID KEY!"((VO))THAT'S TAMPA'S TIM HILEMAN......AND THAT IS HIS LATESTPROJECT...THE COVID KEY...WHICHHE'S MAKING ON HIS TRUSTY 3DPRINTER((SOT))Show Tim and girlfriend"MY GIRLFRIEND CAME HOME ONE DAYAND SAID YOU DID SUCH A GREATJOB ON THE MASK STRAPS...HERE'ANEW CHALLENGE FOR YOU!((VO))Show mask strap storyTHAT'S RIGHT...THE MASK STRAPS!BACK IN APRIL TIM INVITED US THIS WORKSHOP TO SHOW OFF THESEMASK STRAPS...WHICH REDUCED EARCHAFING...THE RESPONSE WAS TREMENDOUS((SOT))"IT WAS FANTASTIC.

WHEN THESTORY RAN ON ABC ACTION NEWS,THE NEXT MORNING I HAD HUNDREDSOF REQUESTS IN MY MAILBOX.

WEWOUND UP MAKING ABOUT 4000 OFTHEM!"((VOShow COVID key picking upweightsFOR AN AFFORDABLE PRICE TIM WILLSEND A PACKAGE OF COVIDKEYS...WHICH ARE SURPRISINGLYSTURDY((SOT))"I COULDN’T SEE MYSELF GOING OUTWITHOUT ONE NOW!"THAT WAS SEAN DALY REPORTING.IF