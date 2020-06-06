Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday criticized the administration of President Donald Trump for its response to the coronavirus during a live interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook

Apple warns users not to close MacBooks with a camera cover on

 Why Macbook users should be wary of camera covers (Reddit/u/koolbe) Apple’s MacBook laptops are beautifully engineered machines of optimum efficiency. Unless..
WorldNews
Facebook ad boycott groups 'disappointed' after Zuckerberg meeting | #TheCube [Video]

Facebook ad boycott groups 'disappointed' after Zuckerberg meeting | #TheCube

Facebook ad boycott groups 'disappointed' after Zuckerberg meeting | #TheCube

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:00Published
‘No commitment’ to act at Facebook -boycott organizers [Video]

‘No commitment’ to act at Facebook -boycott organizers

Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to action" after meeting with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves' [Video]

Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'

Ever since President Donald Trump 'socially distanced' Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx has stepped up to steer the White House's coronavirus task force. And according to CNN, many of her colleagues in public health say she's signed her own reputation's death certificate. In April, Trump talked about using disinfectant and light as a cure for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Birx did not disagree. Her reputation is finished. I feel she has signed her fate in blood with these guys.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Coronavirus: Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks

 His remarks come as infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci urged people to wear face coverings.
BBC News

Despite White House Broadsides, Most Americans Stick by Fauci

 As President Trump and his allies have sown doubts about Dr. Anthony Fauci, many Republicans have turned against him. But over all, nearly two-thirds of the..
NYTimes.com

'I think I'm pretty effective:' Fauci says he's staying in his job despite 'complicated' relationship with Trump

 "With all due modesty, I think I'm pretty effective," he said.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald Trump

 Few people outside of Poland care about the outcome of last Sunday’s presidential election there, but maybe they should. Andrzej Duda is practically a Polish..
WorldNews
Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden [Video]

Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden

President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about dishwashers. Meanwhile, Trump's staffers attempted to right his faltering reelection campaign, looking to stem the steady decline of his poll numbers. In 2016, Trump's race-baiting and culture war tropes were appealing to swing voters and his core base of non-college-educated white voters.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests

 Elected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews
Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence [Video]

Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence

President Donald Trump tore into his niece Mary Trump after days of silence about her latest work. Her recently published book is critical of the President and his family reports CNN. Trump is calling her "a mess" and alleging she wrote "untruthful things." The tell-all book is "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." It went on sale Tuesday and portrays the President in an unflattering light.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Facebook, Inc. Facebook, Inc. American social media and technology company

Facebook considers a political ad ban for election, pleasing no one

 Civil rights groups were swift in their criticism of a plan being weighed by Facebook Inc. to halt political advertising before the U.S. election, saying the ban..
WorldNews
Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash [Video]

Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations protesting the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody, a partial concession to critics. Conway G. Gittens has the story.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Zuckerberg criticizes Trump coronavirus response as Facebook struggles to contain its own misinformation virus

No more Mr. Nice Zuck. During a Facebook Live Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg did not...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •SBS


Mark Zuckerberg called the Trump administration's response to COVID-19 'really disappointing' in a Facebook interview with Anthony Fauci (FB)

Mark Zuckerberg called the Trump administration's response to COVID-19 'really disappointing' in a Facebook interview with Anthony Fauci (FB) · *Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the Trump administration's response to the pandemic is "very...
Business Insider - Published

Mark Zuckerberg: White House Virus Response 'Disappointing'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is being critical of the Trump administration's handling of the...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Majority Don’t Trust Trump’s Public Messages on COVID-19, Disapproval on Pandemic Response Hits 60% [Video]

Majority Don’t Trust Trump’s Public Messages on COVID-19, Disapproval on Pandemic Response Hits 60%

There was a time when Americans backed the moves made by President Trump and his administration during the pandemic, around the four month mark, a majority disapprove of Trump’s coronavirus response...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China's Covid 'cover-up' and Huawei

US President Donald Trump signed a legislation to impose sanctions on China in response to its interference with Hong Kong’s autonomy. Trump also added that he signed an executive order ending the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:34Published
Graham Defends Fauci [Video]

Graham Defends Fauci

On Tuesday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended Dr. Anthony Fauci following a slew of attacks against him from the White House. "We don't have a Dr. Fauci problem," Graham told reporters. Graham..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published