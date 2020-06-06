Zuckerberg criticizes Trump virus response

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook
Apple warns users not to close MacBooks with a camera cover onWhy Macbook users should be wary of camera covers (Reddit/u/koolbe) Apple’s MacBook laptops are beautifully engineered machines of optimum efficiency. Unless..
WorldNews
Facebook ad boycott groups 'disappointed' after Zuckerberg meeting | #TheCube
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:00Published
‘No commitment’ to act at Facebook -boycott organizers
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
Colleagues Say Dr. Deborah Birx Is Far More Than 'The Grandmother With The Scarves'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Coronavirus: Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masksHis remarks come as infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci urged people to wear face coverings.
BBC News
Despite White House Broadsides, Most Americans Stick by FauciAs President Trump and his allies have sown doubts about Dr. Anthony Fauci, many Republicans have turned against him. But over all, nearly two-thirds of the..
NYTimes.com
'I think I'm pretty effective:' Fauci says he's staying in his job despite 'complicated' relationship with Trump"With all due modesty, I think I'm pretty effective," he said.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Andrzej Duda, new Polish president, almost a clone of Donald TrumpFew people outside of Poland care about the outcome of last Sunday’s presidential election there, but maybe they should. Andrzej Duda is practically a Polish..
WorldNews
Trump Campaign Pivots To Attack 'Zombie' Biden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrestsElected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews
Trump Rips His Niece And John Bolton After Days Of Silence
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Facebook, Inc. American social media and technology company
Facebook considers a political ad ban for election, pleasing no oneCivil rights groups were swift in their criticism of a plan being weighed by Facebook Inc. to halt political advertising before the U.S. election, saying the ban..
WorldNews
Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources