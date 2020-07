An Air Force veteran, who was carjacked in June, is now facing eviction as he waits for unemployment.

Air Force veteran carjacked in June, faces eviction as he waits for unemployment

VETERAN CARJACKED IN JUNE, NOWA MONTH LATER FACES EVICTIONAS HE WAITS FOR HISUNEMPLOYMENTS BENEFITS.

WMA━2NEWS RAY STRICKLAND JOINS USLIVE FROM THE INNER HARBORTONIGHT.

HE'S HERE TO EXPLAINHOW THE BALTIMORE VETERAN LOSTHIS JOB IN MARCH AND HAS BEENTRYING TO GET ASSISTANCE FORMONTHS, BUT WITH NO LUCK.THE PROBLEMS FOR GREGORYSPELLS DIDNT START WHEN HE WASCARJACKED BUT IT DEFINTELYMADE HIS SITUATION WORSE.

HEHASNT BEEN ABLE TO MAKE MONEYEVER SINCE..

AND HE'S BEENBEHIND ON HIS RENT SINCE THEPANDEMIC BEGAN.

NOW, HE SAYSHEHOME.19 31 05“I GOT AWAY WITH MYLIFE” GREGORY SPELLS IS ANAIRFORCE VETERAN WHO SUFFERSFROM PTSD.

HE SAYS HISCARJACKING FROM LAST MONTH ISSTILL HARD TO THINK ABOUT.“Iwas carjacked at gunpoint,asked to drive to anunfamiliar location, i waschoked out”“It reallyaggravated my symptoms”SPELLS SAYS WHEN THREE MENSTOLE HIS CAR ON BE━AIR ROAD,THEY ALSO SHOT AT HIM.

HOURSLATER, THOSE MEN CRASHED HISBMW INTO A MTA BUS IT WASTOTALED AND ALL THREE OF THEMDIED.“It was a very traumaticsituation” SPELLS WHO LOSSHIS JOB AS AN ELECTRICIAN INMARCH ALSO LOSS HIS MAINSOURCE OF INCOME AFTER THEROBBERY, BECAUSE HE DROVE FORINSTACART.

THE ONLY INCOME HECURRENTLY GETS IS FROM BEING ADISABLED VETERAN BUT ITENOUGH TO COVER EXPENSES AND ACAR PAYMENT&FOR A CAR HE NOLONGER HAS.

HE FILED FORUNEMPLOYMENT LAST MONTH, EVENDID THE WEEKLY CERITIFCATIONS&BUT HE SAYS HE STILL HASNRECEIVED ANY MONEY.“Ialways worked, ipaid my taxes.

I put my lifeon the line in service for mycountry this is my statereasonsable service to ensurenot only i but everyone getstheir unemployment” NOW, HESAYS HERENT HE RECEIVED THIS LETTERMONDAY FROM HIS LEASING OFFICESAYING WHEN THE STATEEMERGENCY ORDER ENDS ON THE25TH, HEEVICTION.“IT INVOKES FEELINGOF ANXIETY, WORRY.“ITI” BUT, SPELLS SAYSJUST LIKE WHEN HE SERVED HEBELIEVES HE WILL OVERCOME THISBATTLE TOO.“ITBLOCK.

BUT, AS A VETERAN, ITURN STUMBLING BLOCKS INTOSTEPPING STONES”AND SPELLS SAYS HE ALSOAPPLIED FOR RENTAL ASSISTANCETHROUGH THE STATE AND THEVICTIMS COMPENSATION FUND, BUTTHE ONLY HELP HAS RECEIVEDHELP FROM AN ORGANIZATIONCALLED CODE OF VETS.

HE ALSOHAS A GOFUNDME PAGE YOU CANDONATE TOAND WE HAVE THATINFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE ATWMA━2 NEWS.

COM LIVE AT THEINNER HARBOR, RAY STRICKLANDWMA━2 NEWS.THE HOWARD COUNTY PUB