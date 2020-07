Vigil held for young boy killed in suspected DUI racing crash, both parents arrested

About 100 people came to hold candles and balloons to honor the young life that left a lasting impression on so many.

A TEARFUL...MEMORIAL FOR A 1 YEAR OLD BOYKILLED IN A SUSPECTED DUICRASH..THE BOYS PARENTS..BOTH UNDERARREST FOR BEING INVOLVED...TONIGHT..FRIENDS AND FAMILY..GATHERED TO REMEMBER...ROYCE JONES....THANKS FOR BEING WITH US..I'M..

TODD QUINONES.TRICIA IS OFF TONIGHT.LET'S GET TO 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JOE BARTELS..WHO IS LIVE AT BUCK-SKIN BASINPARK..NEAR THE 95 AND CHEYENNE..JOE...THAT LITTLE BOY WAS TRULYLOVED... ABOUT 100 PEOPLE..GOT TOGETHER..HERE AT THE PARK..FOR AN EMOTIONAL GOODBYE...A TINY LIFE....LEFT SUCH A BIG AND LASTINGIMPRESSION... ON SO MANY.."SHE COMES OUTSIDE AND SHE'SLIKE HE PEED ON ME AND THERE'SPEE EVERYWHERE AND ROYCE ISJUST SITTING THERE WITH NODIAPER LIKE YOU'RE GONNA LEAVEME WITH HER?

1 YEAR OLDROYCE JONES..REMEMBERED FOR HIS SMILE...THEWORDS HE WAS LEARNING TOSAY....AND HIS GROWING AND SOME TIMESSTUBBORN...PERSONALITY..."BUT THIS DAY HE DID NOT WANTTO GET IN THE WATER IT'S LIKE109 ON THURSDAY AND WE'RE INTHE WATER AND I'M LIKE ROYCECOME...I PUT HIS LIFE JACKET ON HIMME." CANDICE WELCOME..IS ROYCE'S GRANDMOTHER..SHE..LIKE SO MANY..OTHERS ISTRYING TO MAKE SENSE..OF HOW ROYCE'S LIFE ENDED SOSOON..."HE'S NOT COMING DOWN THE STEPSANYMORE HE'S NOT FIGHTING WITHHIS AUNT WHO IS FOUR YEARS OLDWITH THE TOYS.IT'S QUIET IT'S QUIET."WHEN I HELD HIS LITTLE ANGELIN MY ARMS HE JUST MELTED INMY HEART." FRIENDS AND FAMILY WROTEMESSAGES..

TO ROYCE..ON BLUE BALLOONS..AND THEN..SENT THEM INTO THE HEAVENS..FOR THE LITTLE BOY...WHO THEY MISS SO MUCH."WHEN HE GOT OUT OF THE WATERTALK." THROUGH THE LAUGHS.AND NOW THE TEARS...FRIENDS ARE NOW TRYING TOCOMFORT THE FAMILY..THAT'S BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH..AND YET..HAS SO MUCH MORE TO ENDURE..TO LAY..

ROYCE TO REST..THE FAMILY HAS NOT ANNOUNCEDFUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS..AS OF NOW..REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.AND EMOTIONS WERE RUNNINGHIGH..IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE VIGIL..A SCUFFLE AMONG FAMILY MEMBERSBROKE OUT."WE'RE TALKING ABOUT A KIDDYING, A KID DYING...STOP!"OUR CAMERAS WERE THERE..WHEN PEOPLE HAD TO BE PULLEDAWAY..AND RESTRAINED.ONE PERSON APPEARS TO TRY ANDPICK UP A ROCK..AFTER SOME TENSE MOMENTS..THE FAMILY MEMBERS LEFT WITHOUTINCIDENT.NEW VIDEO ALSO SHOWS THESECONDS BEFORE THAT DEADLYCRASH..YOU CAN SEE THE FATHER'S WHITEMERCEDES...AND THE MOTHER'S SEDAN SPEEDINGDOWN THE STREET..THIS WAS MOMENTS BEFORE THEMOTHER CRASHED INTO A MARQUEENEAR LAKE MEAD SPLITTING THECAR IN HALF.POLICE CITING THIS VIDEO...AS PROOF CAMERON HUBBARD JONESWAS GOING JUST AS FAST...AS LAUREN PRESCIA...SAYING BOTH ARE RESPONSIBLE INTHE DEATH OF THEIR SON.THE FATHER ROYCE JONES DID NOTAPPEAR IN COURT TODAY BECAUSEOF MEDICAL REASONS.THE JUDGE ALSO REVEALED...CAMERON HUBBARD-JONES IS ONPROBATION FROM PRIORCONVICTIONS.HE'S BEING HELD WITHOUT BAIL..THE MOTHER IS FACING SEVERALCHARGES..INCLUDING DRIVING UNDER THEINFLUENCE.