Father of boy kiled in crash a no show in court A wild twist to a heartbreaking story. Police now believe both parents of a 1 year old boy who died in a crash are to blame for his death. The boy's father was due to appear in court after he was arrested for reckless driving.

ACTION NEWS LIVE AT MIDDAY.I'M KALYNA ASTRINOS.A WILD TWIST TO A HEARTBREAKINGSTORY.POLICE NOW BELIEVE BOTH PARENTSOF A 1 YEAR OLD BOY WHO DIED INA CRASH, ARE TO BLAME FOR HISDEATH.THIS MORNING-- THE BOY'S FATHERWAS DUE TO APPEAR IN COURTAFTER HE WAS ARRESTED FORRECKLESS DRIVING.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR NINAPORCIUNCULA JOINS US LIVE FROMTHE REGIONAL JUSTICE COURT--WHERE HE FAILED TO SHOW UP THISMORNING.THAT'S RIGHT KALYNA-- THEFATHER OF THAT YOUNG BOY KILLEDIN THE CRASH SUNDAY FAILED TOAPPEAR IN COURT TODAY DUE TO AMEDICAL ISSUE.BUT IN COURT WE LEARNED THAT HEIS ON PROBATION.JUDGE JOE BONAVENTURE SAIDCAMERON HUBBARD-JONES HAS'PRIOR CONVICTIONS FOR BATTERYRESULTING IN SUBSTANTIAL BODILYHARM THAT'S WHY HE IS BEINGHELD WITHOUT BAIL.POLICE ARE NOW ACCUSING BOTHPARENTS OF RACING MOMENTSBEFORE THAT CRASH THAT KILLEDTHEIR SON SUNDAY.INVESTIGATORS SAY LAURENPRESCIA WAS GOING 121 MILES PERHOUR--KILLING THEIR 1 YEAR OLDSON IN THE BACKSEAT.ACCORDING TO COURTDOCUMENTS...HUBBARD-JONES TOLD POLICE HEONLY ACCELERATED TO 60 MILESPER HOUR TO CATCH UP WITHPRESCIA.BUT NOW POLICE SAY VIDEOEVIDENCE AND WITNESS ACCOUNTSREVEALED THAT BOTH PARENTS WERETRAVELING ABOVE 100 MILES PERHOUR - TRYING TO PASS ONEANOTHER.13 ACTION NEWS WAS THE ONLYSTATION TO SIT DOWN WITH JONESBEFORE - HE WAS ARRESTEDWEDNESDAY! HE TOLD 13 ACTIONNEWS HE WAS MEETING WITHPRESCIA FOR A CUSTODY EXCHANGEWHEN THE CRASH HAPPENED.POLICE SAY PRESCIA WAS UNDERTHE INFLUENCE WHILE DRIVING.SHE REMAINS BEHIND BARS.HER BAIL IS SET FOR50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.





