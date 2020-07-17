Australian state bans 'dancing, mingling' at weddings

|
New South Wales State of Australia
Some travellers sent to supervised quarantine as NT borders partially reopenAbout a dozen people have been sent into quarantine in Darwin as the region opened its borders to all states except Victoria and designated hotspots in NSW.
SBS
NSW tightens rules for venues, weddings and funerals amid concerns about coronavirus community transmissionRestrictions on NSW indoor hospitality venues will be tightened to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.
SBS
New South Wales erosion: Huge swells leave homes at risk of collapseHuge waves have lashed the New South Wales coastline this week, causing erosion beneath homes.
BBC News
Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rulesRestrictions on indoor hospitality venues have been tightened in NSW to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases found.
SBS
