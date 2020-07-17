Global  
 

Australian state bans "dancing, mingling" at weddings
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Australian state bans 'dancing, mingling' at weddings

Australian state bans "dancing, mingling" at weddings

Australia's Victoria state on Friday reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 cases while neighboring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings as authorities struggle to contain a new wave of infections.

Libby Hogan reports.

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Some travellers sent to supervised quarantine as NT borders partially reopen

 About a dozen people have been sent into quarantine in Darwin as the region opened its borders to all states except Victoria and designated hotspots in NSW.
SBS

NSW tightens rules for venues, weddings and funerals amid concerns about coronavirus community transmission

 Restrictions on NSW indoor hospitality venues will be tightened to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.
SBS

New South Wales erosion: Huge swells leave homes at risk of collapse

 Huge waves have lashed the New South Wales coastline this week, causing erosion beneath homes.
BBC News

Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rules

 Restrictions on indoor hospitality venues have been tightened in NSW to match those currently in place for pubs and hotels, with eight new COVID-19 cases found.
SBS

