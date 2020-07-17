Camp Red Cedar adjusts to 'new normal' with COVID-19 restrictions

Camp Red Cedar Assistant Director Detcher said enforcing masks, social-distancing, and daily temperature checks were some of the first steps the Camp Red Cedar staff took.

While masks will be required for many students returning to school this fall others have already gotten used to the challenges of covid-19 restrictions with children.fox 55's jeremy masukevich tells us how one local summer camp is helping children adjust to the new normal.

Camp red cedar assistant director shelly detcher says there were times when the staff doubted if camp could happen this summer.lower third: shelly detcher, camp red cedar assistant director sot shelly we started early spring, when we had the quarantine, going over safety protocols and just making sure we were well prepared going into the summer.but with masks, social distancing and other safety measures...they decided to welcome campers.sot shellythere have been a lot of different changes with protocols, such as check-in.

We do a lot of mitigation when it comes to our fever checks or temperature checks.

Nat shelly so everything just looks different.

Its a different kind of summer.camp red cedar hasn't had any positive covid-19 casesand has the mission of encouraging children and adults with disabilities to engage with outdoor recreation.and while some campers are unable to wear a mask because of their disability, the staff has done their best to use the obstacle as a teaching tool.lower third: kendal baker, camp red cedar field supervisor sot kendal really looking at it as a learning moment for the campers and trying to educate them on how to properly wear a mask, social distancing, and honestly having fun in the midst of the craziness that surrounds us.

Detcher says campers who are able arrive to camp each day with their mask on.she says having a full returning staff of counselors has made for an easy transition to the new normal for campers.sot shelly i think thats the best thing.

We are still able to give that full experience of fun, camp, and all the camp experiences along with still serving our mission.

