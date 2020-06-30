Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice is married in secret
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Princess Beatrice is married in secret

Princess Beatrice is married in secret

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle, after their May wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Princess Beatrice: Royal stuns in chic photo for Chaos SixtyNine magazine

Princess Beatrice: Royal stuns in chic photo for Chaos SixtyNine magazine Princess Beatrice has shown off a glam look in a striking never-before-seen snap posted on Instagram...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

Reine_deCoeur

Giuditta 🇮🇹📚🖼💐 RT @CharlotteFan20: 😍OMG! OMG!😍 Princess Beatrice has today married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a secret Royal Wedding in Windsor🎊 Congratula… 25 seconds ago

KareCarado

#KAREntine RT @SkyNews: Princess Beatrice gets married in secret ceremony in Windsor https://t.co/SkzDIts9WN 29 seconds ago

Eratko

Natalia 💫🌌 RT @crownchronicles: SECRET Royal Wedding: Princess Beatrice and Edo married this morning at Windsor https://t.co/tlMt0RBmrp 1 minute ago

samarjeet_n

SAMARJEET NARAYAN RT @samarjeet_n: Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice weds in secret ceremony: Report Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Princess Beatr… 3 minutes ago

InStyle

InStyle The Queen was in attendance.​ https://t.co/Xn9FXo6RJg 3 minutes ago

Politrics1

Politrics 🇬🇧 Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in secret Windsor wedding https://t.co/ebXm0Jpqdz Sent via @updayUK 4 minutes ago

kellyUKx

🇬🇧Kelly🇬🇧 Princess Beatrice gets married in secret Windsor wedding this morning with Queen and Prince Philip as guests The n… https://t.co/LGsr0MXYDc 4 minutes ago

Mon_The_Hoops81

Harald Brattbakk's Right Foot Stopped Their 10🍀 Hope they kept the Flowergirls away from her pervy da. https://t.co/VO4r51ZsgH 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'It almost chokes me up a bit': Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have emotional call with fundraiser [Video]

'It almost chokes me up a bit': Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have emotional call with fundraiser

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew emotional as they spoke to an elderly fundraiser who campaigns in honour of her late grandson via Zoom. The sisters took part in the video call to honour the..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients [Video]

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie video chat with young cancer patients

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take part in an online discussion with young cancer patients about coping with cancer during the pandemic. The Princesses who are honorary patrons of Teenage..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie talk to cancer survivors [Video]

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie talk to cancer survivors

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have spoken to teenagers and young people being supported by Teenage Cancer Trust, hearing how they have coped during the coronavirus pandemic. One of them, 21-year-old..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:45Published