Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made

Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding for social care.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care.
Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First Minister referenced reports that predicted a "worse experience" in the winter than in the spring due to the way Covid-19 circulates.
Crowds could be able to return to sports stadiums in England in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.Mass gatherings at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map, he said the government were working towards crowds returning after some test events.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more powers for local authorities on implementing localised lockdown restrictions to contain outbreaks of Covid-19.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Harlow, Essex, and says that the government's job retention bonus must target the areas that most need it.
