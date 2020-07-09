Global  
 

Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding for social care.

0
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

'Timid' Keir Starmer failing to show leadership in face of 'tsunami' of job losses, union leader warns

 Close ally of Jeremy Corbyn warns Labour leader he cannot win power without support of the left
Independent

Lloyd Russell-Moyle: Labour MP resigns from frontbench amid JK Rowling trans row and Israel comments

 A Labour MP forced to apologise twice in a month has resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team.
Independent
Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers [Video]

Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says care home workers are "frustrated and desperate" at the lack of coronavirus tests sent to them, despite Government promises.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances [Video]

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances

Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First Minister referenced reports that predicted a "worse experience" in the winter than in the spring due to the way Covid-19 circulates.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October [Video]

Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October

Crowds could be able to return to sports stadiums in England in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.Mass gatherings at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map, he said the government were working towards crowds returning after some test events.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
PM announces more powers for local lockdowns [Video]

PM announces more powers for local lockdowns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more powers for local authorities on implementing localised lockdown restrictions to contain outbreaks of Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published

