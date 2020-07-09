Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made

Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson 's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding for social care.

PM announces more powers for local lockdowns Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced more powers for local authorities on implementing localised lockdown restrictions to contain outbreaks of Covid-19.

Prime Minster says sporting crowds could return by October Crowds could be able to return to sports stadiums in England in October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.Mass gatherings at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures brought in to combat the coronavirus pandemic.But as Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map, he said the government were working towards crowds returning after some test events.

Drakeford: PM's hope of normailty by Christmas a pretty sunny view of circumstances Wales's First Minister MarkDrakeford described Prime Minister Boris Johnson's prediction that there may be a return to normality by Christmas as "a pretty sunny view of circumstances".The First Minister referenced reports that predicted a "worse experience" in the winter than in the spring due to the way Covid-19 circulates.

Starmer meets 'desperate and frustrated' care workers Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says care home workers are "frustrated and desperate" at the lack of coronavirus tests sent to them, despite Government promises.

A Labour MP forced to apologise twice in a month has resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team.

Close ally of Jeremy Corbyn warns Labour leader he cannot win power without support of the left

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care.