Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learn

On a visit to Peterborough, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Governmenthad made the right decision to implement localised coronavirus restrictions,but criticised "poor communication" to get the message across.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
During a visit to tourism and hospitality businesses in Cornwall, the leader of the opposition Keir Starmer said that the 'key to prevent a second wave is mass testing', although he agrees on the quarantine measures put recently in place by the government. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Transport Secretary Jim McMahon says people are right to be "frustrated" with the government's reimposition of quarantine rules on mainland Spain and, later, the islands, explaining how their handling of international travel throughout the coronavirus pandemic has been inconsistent. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Twitter did not act quickly enough to suspend the account of grime artist Wiley after he posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets. Mr Thomas-Symonds further pledged the party would support the fast-tracking of the Online Harms legislation to tackle the issue and would be supporting a Twitter boycott in the coming 48 hours. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Plans to re-open indoor venues such as bowling alleys, casinos and theatres are to be put on hold, as Boris Johnson announces new measures to crack down on Covid-19. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set out the reasons behind the latest lockdown restrictions to be introduced across large parts of northern England – during a press conference in Downing Street on Friday. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
More than 100 people have been forced out of their homes after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania.
At least four people had to be taken to the hospital after the flames ravaged through the three-storey building.
The huge blaze also caused the three floors to collapse in on themselves.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social..