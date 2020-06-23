Global  
 

Starmer backs latest lockdown but says lessons must be learn
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the government’s new lockdown measures in northern England but says the communication has been very poor and that ministers must learn from these mistakes.

