|
|
|
|
Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard
|
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 10:14s - Published
Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard
In this exclusive interview, Ellie Goulding talks to Billboard's Jason Lipshutz about her new album - Brightest Blue, her marriage, and working with late rapper, Juice WRLD.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
NEW YORK (AP) — Joining forces on a song with another artist is a big deal for Ellie Goulding, and...
Seattle Times - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|