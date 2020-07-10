Ellie Goulding Opens Up About Her New Album, Working with Juice WRLD | Billboard

In this exclusive interview, Ellie Goulding talks to Billboard's Jason Lipshutz about her new album - Brightest Blue, her marriage, and working with late rapper, Juice WRLD.

NEW YORK (AP) — Joining forces on a song with another artist is a big deal for Ellie Goulding, and...